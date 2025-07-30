Rogers (4-3) took the loss in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to the Pirates, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out one over one inning.

Rogers entered with the game tied in the eighth inning and gave up four singles that led to a two-run deficit. The right-hander threw 12 of his 16 pitches for strikes. The 34-year-old allowed his first run since June 30 and now owns a 1.80 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and a 38:4 K:BB across 50 innings in 53 appearances this season.