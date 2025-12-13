Rogers signed a three-year, $37 million contract with the Blue Jays on Friday that includes a vesting option for 2029, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

After bolstering their rotation by signing Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce earlier this offseason, the Blue Jays now add an elite back-end bullpen arm in the form of Rogers. The 34-year-old righty enjoyed one of his best MLB seasons in 2025, logging a 1.98 ERA and 0.94 WHIP across 77.1 innings between the Giants and Mets. Given Jeff Hoffman's struggles as Toronto's primary closer this past season (4.37 ERA), there's a chance that Rogers takes over as the club's primary ninth-inning option.