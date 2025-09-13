Adames went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in Friday's 5-1 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

Adames lined a double to center field in the first inning, marking his second two-bagger in his last four games. He's batting .286 with a home run and a 2:3 BB:K across 16 plate appearances during that span. In 49 outings since the All-Star break, Adames is slashing .247/.340/.544 with 34 runs scored, 33 RBI, 16 home runs, six doubles and five stolen bases in 212 plate appearances.