Adames went 2-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.

Adames singled to center field in the sixth and subsequently stole second base. The shortstop added another single in the eighth, marking his second multi-hit performance in the Giants' three-game series in Milwaukee. Adames' recent success is an encouraging sign, as he has struggled to stay consistent throughout August, slashing .160/.269/.383 with 13 runs scored, eight RBI, six homers, three stolen bases and a 30.1 percent strikeout rate across 93 plate appearances in 21 games.