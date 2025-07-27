Flores is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Flores had been included in the starting nine in both of the first two games of the series against his former team, but he'll be riding pine of the series finale while another ex-Met (Dominic Smith) replaces him at first base. Rafael Devers is eventually expected to handle first base on a full-time basis, but Flores should stick in the lineup over Smith more often than not as the Giants' designated hitter.