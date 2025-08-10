Flores (hamstring) will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Before providing a pinch-hit sacrifice fly and playing an inning at first base in Saturday's 4-2 loss, Flores had gone more than a week without making an appearance for the Giants while he managed a left hamstring injury. Flores apparently checked out fine from his brief cameo in Saturday's contest, so he'll rejoin the starting nine for the series finale while Dominic Smith heads to the bench.