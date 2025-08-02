Flores was pulled from Friday's game versus the Mets with left hamstring tightness, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Flores had to make an early exit from Friday's contest after tweaking his hamstring while running to first base in the eighth inning. The Giants haven't offered any information regarding the severity of the infielder's injury, but they may err on the side of caution and allow him to recover while keeping him on the bench for a day or two. Any missed time for Flores would likely spell DH reps for Rafael Devers and put Dominic Smith at first base.