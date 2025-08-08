Flores (hamstring) isn't part of the starting lineup for Friday's game against Washington, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Flores has been tending to left hamstring tightness for the past week, and he's now been withheld from the starting nine for a sixth consecutive game. The Giants were hopeful their off day Thursday would help Flores recover, but he's not feeling well enough to play Friday. Dominic Smith will DH in place of Flores.