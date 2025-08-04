Giants' Wilmer Flores: Sitting again Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flores (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Flores isn't expected to land on the 10-day injured list after his left hamstring tightened up on him in Friday's 4-3 win over the Mets, but he'll end up missing out on a third straight start nonetheless while he remains day-to-day. With Flores on the bench Monday, Dominic Smith will serve as the Giants' designated hitter and Rafael Devers will start at first base.