Flores (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Flores isn't expected to land on the 10-day injured list after his left hamstring tightened up on him in Friday's 4-3 win over the Mets, but he'll end up missing out on a third straight start nonetheless while he remains day-to-day. With Flores on the bench Monday, Dominic Smith will serve as the Giants' designated hitter and Rafael Devers will start at first base.