site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-yunior-marte-optioned-to-triple-a-836719 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Yunior Marte: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Marte was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.
Marte appeared in a handful of games after being brought up in late June, but he will head back to Sacramento after being tagged for five earned runs in Sunday's contest.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read