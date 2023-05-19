Civale (oblique) threw three scoreless innings while allowing two hits and no walks with four strikeouts in a rehab outing with Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Civale made his first rehab appearance and threw 34 pitches. Though he was sharp, his limited pitch count likely means that he'll need another outing or two before being activated. Civale has been sidelined since April 7 with the injury and will immediately slot back into the Guardians' rotation when healthy.