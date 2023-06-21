Civale did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over 6.2 innings against the Athletics. He struck out six.

Civale picked up his second quality start of the season Tuesday -- his first since returning from an oblique injury -- while his six punchouts were his second most of the campaign. After surrendering three homers over his last two starts Civale couldn't keep the ball in the park once again Tuesday, giving up a solo home run to Tony Kemp in the seventh. Since being activated from the injured list Civale is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA and a 16:9 K:BB over three starts (16 innings). He's tentatively scheduled to toe the rubber next versus the Brewers in Cleveland.