Civale (forearm) will start Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Despite giving up four earned runs on seven hits, including two home runs, in 2.2 innings in Thursday's rehab start, Civale is apparently ready to rejoin the big-league rotation. Five of his eight outs came via the strikeout in that lone rehab appearance. He could potentially make two starts next week if Cleveland goes with a five-man rotation, with a second one coming next Sunday in Texas.
