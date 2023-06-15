Civale (2-2) allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven over 3.2 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Padres.

Civale gave up solo home runs to Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado. While the seven strikeouts were a season high, Civale's four walks were also his most in five starts, and he needed 95 pitches (52 strikes) to get through the short outing. The right-hander has generally been solid this season, though he's completed six innings just once. He's at a 2.67 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB over 27 innings through five starts. Civale is lined up for a favorable home start versus the Athletics next week.