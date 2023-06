The Guardians recalled Naylor from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Naylor will not be in the starting lineup Saturday with left-hander Tommy Henry on the mound for the Diamondbacks. With the decision to designated Mike Zunino for assignment Friday, the Guardians opened the door for Naylor to take over as the primary backstop. Naylor holds a .252/.387/.486 slash line with Columbus this season alongside 12 home runs and 46 RBI through 269 plate appearances.