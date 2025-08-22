Guardians' Carlos Hernandez: Accepts outright assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez has cleared waivers and accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
The Guardians designated Hernandez for assignment Wednesday, and he'll stick around in the team's farm system after clearing waivers. The 28-year-old has DFA'd three times this season and has a 6.23 ERA in 43.1 big-league innings combined during his stints with the Guardians, Tigers and Phillies in 2025.
