Hernandez has cleared waivers and accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The Guardians designated Hernandez for assignment Wednesday, and he'll stick around in the team's farm system after clearing waivers. The 28-year-old has DFA'd three times this season and has a 6.23 ERA in 43.1 big-league innings combined during his stints with the Guardians, Tigers and Phillies in 2025.