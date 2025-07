The Guardians claimed Hernandez off waivers from the Tigers on Thursday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez was pushed off the Tigers' 40-man roster last Thursday after surrendering 13 runs (12 earned) in just 10.2 innings. He'll now reclaim a roster spot upon moving to the Guardians organization, though he'll likely have to redeem himself in Triple-A before he gets another shot in the bigs.