Williams did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one hit and one walk over seven scoreless innings against the Royals. He struck out six.

Williams bounced back from his shaky MLB debut and dominated the Royals. Though he hit a batter and allowed a hit and a walk in the third inning, Williams kept them from crossing the plate and retired 13 straight batters to end the outing. Though his effort didn't result in a win, the start certainly will make for a convincing argument to keep WIlliams in the rotation for at least another go around.