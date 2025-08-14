Williams did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 13-4 loss to the Marlins, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over three innings.

Williams allowed four runs on two homers in the first inning and exited after 75 pitches, marking his shortest outing since April 28. The rough start snaps a streak of four consecutive quality starts for the 26-year-old, and the early hook was understandable after he threw a career-high 126 pitches a week ago. He owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 127:67 K:BB across 128 innings and will look to rebound in a road matchup with the Diamondbacks early next week.