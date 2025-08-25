Williams (8-5) took the loss Sunday at Texas, conceding three runs on three hits and four walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

The Cleveland right-hander failed to put away hitters, as he labored over this 90-pitch outing. This marks the eighth time Williams has issued four or more free passes this season out of 26 total starts. Things unraveled in the fourth after three scoreless frames, as the 26-year-old yielded a two-run homer to Rowdy Tellez before being lifted after allowing a Josh Jung single (Jung later scored on a single given up by reliever Matt Festa). Despite an elevated walk rate (4.7 BB/9), Williams has been a solid fantasy contributor this season, sporting a 3.36 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 135 strikeouts in 136.2 total innings. He currently lines up to make his next appearance at home against Seattle next weekend.