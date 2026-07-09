Guardians' Gavin Williams: Twirls gem in 10th win

Williams (10-4) earned the win Thursday against the Twins, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out 11.

Williams emptied the tank Thursday, matching a season high with 103 pitches, though a Royce Lewis solo homer in the seventh inning put a slight damper on an otherwise dominant performance. A rough stretch since the start of June may have cost the 26-year-old right-hander his first All-Star appearance in 2026, but he still has four double-digit strikeout efforts under his belt to go with six appearances of at least seven innings. Through 113.1 frames, Williams sports a 3.81 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 134:37 K:BB.