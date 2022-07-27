McCarty (1-2) earned the win after he pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and walking a batter while striking out four in Tuesday's victory over the Red Sox.

McCarty was called up from Triple-A Columbus and operated as the primary pitcher following Bryan Shaw on Tuesday, earning his first career big-league win. The 26-year-old limited the Red Sox to just two total bases over his four frames on the mound. He has now produced a 6.75 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 16 innings in four appearances including two starts with the Guardians this season. McCarty tentatively lines up to pitch again Sunday against the Rays if he doesn't get sent back to Triple-A before then.