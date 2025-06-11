Manzardo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

The left-handed-hitting Manzardo has produced a .947 OPS in 40 plate appearances versus lefties this season, but he'll likely find himself on the bench more frequently against southpaws while the Guardians have plenty of right-handed bats available off the bench. David Fry will replace Manzardo at designated hitter in Wednesday's series finale while the Reds send southpaw Nick Lodolo to the bump.