The Guardians selected Battenfield's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Battenfield was up in the majors briefly last season but didn't make an appearance, so it will be his big-league debut when he gets into a game. The 25-year-old allowed three runs -- two earned -- over five innings in his first start with Columbus in 2023 after posting a 3.63 ERA there across 28 starts in 2022. He could draw some starts while Aaron Civale (oblique) is out or serve in long relief.