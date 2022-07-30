Kwan went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 4-1 win over the Rays.

Kwan continues to be locked in at the plate -- he's posted three hits in four of the 12 games during his current hitting streak. In that span, he's batting .382 (21-for-55). The outfielder's found a home atop the Guardians' lineup, and he's maintained a .298/.369/.382 slash line with two home runs, eight stolen bases, 28 RBI and 48 runs scored in 87 contests overall. Kwan's also maintained impressive contact skills with a tiny 8.3 percent strikeout rate in his first big-league campaign.