Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Bounced by Detroit

Bibee (4-12) took the loss Tuesday as the Guardians fell 6-4 to the Tigers, coughing up six runs (five earned) on five hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander did manage to keep the ball in the yard after serving up three homers in his last start, but that was about the only positive takeaway for Bibee, who tossed 62 of 96 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. Since the beginning of July, he's carrying a 4.71 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB through 42 innings over seven outings, and he's struck out more than five batters just once. Bibee will look to get back on track in his next start, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Padres.