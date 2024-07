Bibee was removed from Wednesday's game versus Detroit due to lower-extremity cramping, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Most of the attention seemed to be on Bibee's right knee while trainers examined him on the mound, but it appears he managed to avoid a significant injury. The Guardians will presumably keep an eye on him over the next few days, though it seems there is a strong chance he'll be able to make his next scheduled start against the Tigers.