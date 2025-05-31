Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Saturday that Brennan will get a second opinion on his left forearm next week, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Brennan landed on the 10-day injured list May 22 due to left forearm inflammation. He'll visit Dr. Keith Meister next week, which indicates that Brennan's injury is more severe than initially thought. Brennan was recalled by the Guardians from Triple-A Columbus on May 12 and went 1-for-11 in six major-league outings prior to his injury.
