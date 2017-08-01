More than two months into his MLB career, Zimmer has displayed all the skills of a five-tool player, Mike Petriello of MLB.com reports.

The term "five-tool player" refers to the rare all-around athlete who can do everything well on a baseball field -- traditionally that would encompass, hitting for average, hitting for power, running with speed, fielding and throwing. With the emergence of technology that can assess every aspect of play, Zimmer's numbers across the board certainly say he's fits the mold, and Petriello's report has the facts to prove it. The rookie's unique combination of talents makes him one of the most desirable assets in all keeper leagues.