Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes deep, drives in four

Encarnacion went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Encarnacion plated a run on a third-inning single, then later broke the game open with his three-run homer in the following frame. The 35-year-old will likely finish with his lowest home run total since 2014, but he's still belted an impressive 32 long balls to go along with 105 RBI.