Indians' Michael Brantley: Begins defensive drills

Brantley (ankle) will begin defensive drills Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Brantley is working his way back from October ankle surgery. He has taken part in hitting, throwing and running drills this spring but hasn't yet done defensive work, which will be a greater test of his lateral mobility. The 30-year-old outfielder is questionable for Opening Day, but if reports are positive following his defensive work he has a decent chance to be ready to go by the start of the season.