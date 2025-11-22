site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jason-foley-becomes-free-agent | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Jason Foley: Becomes free agent
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Foley (shoulder) was non-tendered by the Tigers on Friday.
Foley was designated for assignment Tuesday, but he's now officially a free agent. He spent most of the 2025 season sidelined by a shoulder injury.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read