The Giants signed Foley (shoulder) to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Foley was non-tendered by the Tigers last month after missing most of the 2025 season following arthroscopic right shoulder surgery. He's not expected to be ready to pitch with the big club until midseason, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Foley will remain under team control through 2028, so it could be a sneaky signing if he can return to pre-surgery form. The 30-year-old led the Tigers with 28 saves during his last full season in 2024, posting a 3.15 ERA and 46:20 K:BB over 60 regular-season innings.