Foley (shoulder) initiated a throwing progression Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Foley isn't in line to pitch again this season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in May, but his ability to start playing catch again could put him in position to have something resembling a normal offseason. If Foley is free of any restrictions to begin spring training, he'll get the chance to compete for a role in the Detroit bullpen in 2026. After saving 28 games for the Tigers in 2024, Foley was optioned to Triple-A Toledo prior to this season following a rough showing in spring training. He had been pitching well at Toledo before straining his shoulder and requiring the season-ending procedure.