The Tigers designated Foley (shoulder) for assignment Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Widely considered the favorite to close for Detroit entering 2025 spring training, Foley didn't even end up making it to Opening Day, with the Tigers choosing instead to send him to Triple-A Toledo. A right shoulder strain then put Foley on the injured list just weeks into the campaign, leading to season-ending arthroscopic surgery in May. While Foley resumed throwing before the end of the regular season, his status for the start of the 2026 season is uncertain.