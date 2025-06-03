The Dodgers are expected to sign Urena prior to Tuesday's game against the Mets, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
The deal isn't official, but Heyman says Urena is on his way to Los Angeles and will be in uniform for the second game of a four-game series versus the Mets. Urena has allowed 10 runs with an 8:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings between the Blue Jays and Mets this season and will give the Dodgers some length in the bullpen.
