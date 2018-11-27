Justin Haley: Heads to Korea
Haley joined the Samsung Lions of the KBO on Monday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.
Haley has thrown 25.2 big-league innings over two years, including 7.2 with the Red Sox in 2018. The reliever has a career 5.61 ERA and a 12.1 percent strikeout rate.
