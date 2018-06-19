Red Sox's Justin Haley: Sent back to minors
Haley was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Haley made just one appearance during his 10-day stay with the Red Sox, tossing a pair of scoreless innings in a 5-1 win over the Orioles. He compiled a 3.18 ERA across 11 starts with Pawtucket and will continue to work as a starter now that he's back in the minors. Robby Scott was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
Red Sox's Justin Haley: Joins big-league club•
-
Red Sox's Justin Haley: Logs six innings in return from injury at Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Justin Haley: Returns to Red Sox organization•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Expects to act as long reliever•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Could receive consideration as starter•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Will make third rehab start Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart