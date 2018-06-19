Haley was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Haley made just one appearance during his 10-day stay with the Red Sox, tossing a pair of scoreless innings in a 5-1 win over the Orioles. He compiled a 3.18 ERA across 11 starts with Pawtucket and will continue to work as a starter now that he's back in the minors. Robby Scott was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.

More News
Our Latest Stories