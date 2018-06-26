Haley was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday.

Haley is up to replace the injured Steven Wright, who hit the disabled list with left knee inflammation. Though he's been purely a starter for Pawtucket this season, posting a 3.06 ERA in 12 starts, Haley is not expected to take Wright's spot in the rotation, with Brian Johnson emerging as the more likely candidate.

