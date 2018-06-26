Red Sox's Justin Haley: Recalled from Triple-A
Haley was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday.
Haley is up to replace the injured Steven Wright, who hit the disabled list with left knee inflammation. Though he's been purely a starter for Pawtucket this season, posting a 3.06 ERA in 12 starts, Haley is not expected to take Wright's spot in the rotation, with Brian Johnson emerging as the more likely candidate.
More News
-
Red Sox's Justin Haley: Sent back to minors•
-
Red Sox's Justin Haley: Joins big-league club•
-
Red Sox's Justin Haley: Logs six innings in return from injury at Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Justin Haley: Returns to Red Sox organization•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Expects to act as long reliever•
-
Twins' Justin Haley: Could receive consideration as starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...