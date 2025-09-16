default-cbs-image
Emerson was promoted to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Divish notes that the Rainiers needed help on the infield, so Emerson is in line for his first taste of Triple-A. He's been scorching hot for Double-A Arkansas of late, as he was riding a nine-game hitting streak (16-for-45) prior to his promotion.

