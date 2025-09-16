Mariners' Colt Emerson: Set for Triple-A debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Emerson was promoted to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Divish notes that the Rainiers needed help on the infield, so Emerson is in line for his first taste of Triple-A. He's been scorching hot for Double-A Arkansas of late, as he was riding a nine-game hitting streak (16-for-45) prior to his promotion.
More News
-
Mariners' Colt Emerson: Bumped up to Double-A•
-
Mariners' Colt Emerson: Adjustments paying off•
-
Mariners' Colt Emerson: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Mariners' Colt Emerson: Receives spring training invite•
-
Mariners' Colt Emerson: Advances to High-A•
-
Mariners' Colt Emerson: Back in action for Nuts•