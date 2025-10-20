Canzone is absent from the lineup for Monday's ALCS Game 7 against the Blue Jays.

The left-handed-hitting Canzone had been in the lineup all nine times the Mariners went up against a righty this postseason, but he's just 3-for-27 during the playoffs and will take a seat Monday as the Blue Jays sent right-hander Shane Bieber to the bump. Victor Robles will play right field and bat ninth for the Mariners.