Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Exiting starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canzone is absent from the lineup for Monday's ALCS Game 7 against the Blue Jays.
The left-handed-hitting Canzone had been in the lineup all nine times the Mariners went up against a righty this postseason, but he's just 3-for-27 during the playoffs and will take a seat Monday as the Blue Jays sent right-hander Shane Bieber to the bump. Victor Robles will play right field and bat ninth for the Mariners.
More News
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Taking seat against Skubal•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Starting Friday after all•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Idle Friday•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Recaptures regular role vs. RHPs•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Three homers in monster performance•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Drives in three runs•