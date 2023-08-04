Canzone is not in the lineup Friday against the Angels.
Dylan Moore, Julio Rodriguez and Teoscar Hernandez will start across the outfield for the Mariners as they face off against left-hander Reid Detmers. The left-handed-hitting Canzone has drawn only three plate appearances versus southpaws this year between Arizona and Seattle.
