Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Recaptures regular role vs. RHPs
Canzone will start at designated hitter and will bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Astros.
Though the left-handed-hitting Canzone will likely continue to sit against left-handed pitchers heading into the final week of the season, he appears to have recaptured a regular spot in the lineup versus righties after going 10-for-19 with three home runs, one double, eight RBI and five runs over his past six contests. Seattle has cleared room in the lineup for Canzone by shifting Jorge Polanco -- who had been serving as the team's primary designated hitter -- to second base.
