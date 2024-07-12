Crawford went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's win over the Angels.

Crawford hit a ground rule double in his first at-bat to lead off the contest before coming around to score Seattle's first run on a Josh Rojas single. The shortstop then went on to drive in runs in two of his next three trips to the plate, starting with a two-run shot in the fourth as the Mariners shot out to an 11-0 lead. It was Crawford's eighth long ball of the season and his first since June 18 against Cleveland. He's still batting just .194 (7-for-36) in July with three extra-base hits, six RBI and five runs scored.