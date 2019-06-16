Then was traded to the Mariners in exchange for Edwin Encarnacion on Saturday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Then was acquired by the Yankees from the Mariners in late 2017 in a trade for Nick Rumbelow, and now returns to the organization less than 18 months later. The 19-year-old had a 2.70 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 42:11 K:BB over 50 innings with the GCL Yankees in rookie ball last year.