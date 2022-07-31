The Mariners placed Rodriguez on the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game in Houston due to a right wrist contusion, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Rodriguez is the most significant of the three position players the Mariners lost to injuries in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Astros, with Ty France (wrist), Dylan Moore (back) and Sam Haggerty (forehead) also exiting the contest. France will avoid the IL for now while he awaits the results of an MRI, while Haggerty is day-to-day and Moore will be deactivated along with Rodriguez. Per Divish, Rodriguez will be barred from swinging for four or five days while he waits for his right wrist to heal, but a minimum-length stay on the IL could still be a possibility. On an encouraging note, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto told Jim Bowden of The Athletic earlier Sunday that X-rays on Rodriguez's wrist came back negative.