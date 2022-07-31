Rodriguez exited Saturday's game against the Astros in the ninth inning after being hit by a pitch in the wrist, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Rodriguez offered at a 97 mph sinker and the follow-through on his swing caused him to be hit by the pitch in the top of the eighth frame. He struck out and remained in the game for the bottom half of the inning before being pinch-hit for his next time up to the plate. There are no further details regarding the severity of the injury, but the Mariners will likely play it safe with Rodriguez.