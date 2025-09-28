Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Rodriguez reached on a fielder's choice and stole second and third in the first inning to secure the second 30-30 campaign of his career. He's the only player in Mariners history with multiple 30-30 seasons, and he's still just 24 years old. The outfielder has hit well in September, going 25-for-92 (.272) with six steals and 13 extra-base hits over 24 games. Overall, he's at 30 thefts, 32 homers, 95 RBI, 106 runs scored and a .267/.324/.474 slash line through 160 games this season.