Rodriguez went 5-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBI in Thursday's 6-4 win over Kansas City.

Rodriguez was a man on a mission Thursday, driving in Seattle's first run of the game with a single in the second inning and later adding a three-run homer in the eighth to give the team a 5-4 lead. The center fielder racked up five hits and five RBI on the afternoon, both career highs, and he's now recorded at least four hits in back-to-back games. Rodriguez is batting a robust .377 in August with three homers, 21 RBI and nine runs scored. He also has eight multi-hit games over that stretch.