Rodriguez, who exited Saturday's win over the Astros after being hit on the wrist with a pitch, had X-rays come back negative per president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports. Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times relays that Rodriguez is likely to have an MRI no later than Monday.

Rodriguez struck out on an eighth-inning pitch that hit him in the right wrist/hand due to the follow-through on his swing and was in visible pain immediately thereafter. The star rookie remained in the game on defense in the bottom of the eighth inning, but he was sent in for the X-rays in the ninth while Abraham Toro pinch hit for him. Despite the positive outcome on initial tests, the Mariners will apparently take it a step further with an MRI to ensure there is no significant damage. While the Mariners' official lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale has yet to be released, it would appear likely that Rodriguez is given the afternoon off considering the likelihood of the pending MRI.